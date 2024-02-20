- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian Nollywood actor, Ramsey Noah has been left utterly surprised and impressed with Ghanaian comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin.

Ramsey Noah has been videoed praising Lilwin for who he is as a firebrand in the acting industry.

In a video making rounds on social media, Ramsey Noah noted that he didn’t know Lilwin was so huge until he googled him.

According to him, he was shocked that the actor has a lot of things going on and he is also helping the country.

He chipped in that the next thing for him is to become the President of Ghana.

Ramsey and other top Nigerian actors touched down the country yesterday and has received all the buzz from blogs and media houses as they prepare to shoot Lilwin’s upcoming movie dubbed “coming to Ghana”.