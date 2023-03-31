type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDavido speaks about losing mother, son and people close to him (Video)
Entertainment

Davido speaks about losing mother, son and people close to him (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davdio, has opened up about losing some of the closest people in his life.

The musician Friday, March 31, 2023, released his fourth studio album titled ‘Timeless’ – a 17-track body of work that comes months after grieving the death of his three-year-old son, Ifeanye Adeleke.

Speaking in an interview with Beat FM about LNCD (Legends Can Never Die), track 16 on his new album, Davido noted the track is dedicated to his late mother including his late friends and son.

Davido and Chioma's reaction after hearing about Ifeanyi's death

You may recall that the Afrobeat superstar lost his mom at the age of 10. He later lost his best friend and bodyguard in the space of two years. On October 31, 2022, his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke drowned in a swimming pool

But Davido described all the gone souls as “legends” who still live on spiritually.

”Like over time. Even everybody knows that I lost my mother at 10. Losing my best friend and my bodyguard in one to two years, and then losing a child and all that together.

”I don’t think the song is really being sad. I just feel like since I have lost all of them, I don’t want to really feel like they have left me spiritually. I still have them around me a kind of. They were all legends. So that’s why I say that a legend never dies.,” he said.

He added that the music is dedicated to everyone who have lost someone close to them.

Watch the interview below. 

READ MORE: Davido and Chioma reportedly expecting another child

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 31, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    1.3mph
    0 %
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News