Daylight robbery in Kumasi: Alabar chief whose body bullets couldn’t penetrate speaks

GhPage, on Friday afternoon 30th October 2020 reported on the dreadful robbery incident in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.

The scary happening saw unknown armed robbers attacking some parts of Kumasi. Areas like Alaba, Dr Mensah according to report were burglarized by these armed men.

Two persons have been confirmed dead amid the daylight robbery and shooting that sent market women and others around at that time running for theirs precious lives.

One Sariki Mumuni Abdul Karim, a youth chief who was shot at close range turned out to be resistant to bullets saved the horrifying situation.

If not for him, there would have been more killings of innocent people.

Sariki, a native of Bawku in an interview with Kumasi-based Radio Otec FM said his body is fortified against various weapons hence the inability of the bullet hurting him.

His ability to resist the bullet sent fear signals down the spine of the armed gang which made them ride on top speed from the scene.

Speaking on radio, the young man fortified with ‘odeshi’ said due to the uncontrolled attacks in his hometown of Bawku, it was necessary that he had such defences to safeguard his life.

