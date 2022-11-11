Deadly car accident involving bus kills 6 children instantly; Others seriously injured at Tano North

A very sad news that has left a lot of Ghanaians in a state of shock reports the death of 6 school children who died on the spot after a school bus with about 50 pupils in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region somersaulted.

According to an eye witness who spoke with a staff of Ghpage Media, the fatal accident happened on the Terchire-Adrobaa Road just this morning around 7 am.

As explained by the eyewitness, the accident came about as a result of the bus driver over-speeding on a road that was still under construction.

Apparently, the driver was driving at undeserving top speed, knowing very well that the road is under construction with the first phase of surface dressing.

Aside from the 6 kids who gruesomely died on the spot, a lot were also injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital called St John Of God Health Center at Duayaw Nkwanta to receive immediate treatment.

In addition, the other very critically injured ones were placed on life support after they were rushed to the health centre.

Unfortunately, we can’t share videos from the accident scene here but below are some of the pictures that were captured by a set of eyewitnesses and currently trending on social that have garnered a lot of sad reactions;

A fresh report we have just received also confirms that the driver of the bus is in at death’s door and has been transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital in Kumasi for emergency surgery to be conducted on him.

