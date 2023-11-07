Deaf lesbobo lady receives serious beatings from her girlfriend for cheating – Video

A deaf lady who is a member of the LGBQ community has been beaten to pulp by her girlfriend.

In a short trending video, the deaf lady can be seen bitterly complaining about the physical abuse from her partner.

According to reports, the deaf lady was caught cheating on her girlfriend.

Upon confirmation, she denied it despite being caught red-handed.

This triggered her girlfriend to land a set of heavy blows and explosive slaps on her.

As seen in the short clip, the deaf lady was left with a bloodied nose and lips and the fight.

