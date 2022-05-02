- Advertisement -

Looks like no week and month passes with Afia Schwarzenegger and her children making headlines.

Yesterday, a video emerged that indicated that Afia was prevented from boarding a flight because she was heavily drunk and therefore seen as a flight risk.

Before that, there was a wild allegation from Nana Tornado a one-time partner in crime of Afia Schwar stating that one of her twins was gay and the other one impregnated a lady but failed to take responsibility.

Aside from the wild allegation from Nana Tornado, several netizens have a thing or two to reveal about James Ian Heerdegen Geiling and John Irvin Heerdgen Geiling.

Fast Forward, one Prophet identified as Servent Baffour has revealed that he has seen a dark cloud hovering around the heads of the two boys which indicates there is death ahead of them.

He posted: “There’s a serious attack on one of the sons of Afia Schwar and I perceive death. All the same, who am I and who’ll even take me serious?”

See the screenshot of his post below;

Snr Servant tweet

Knowing the kind of person Afia Schwarzenegger is, we believe she would surely respond to the man of God.