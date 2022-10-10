- Advertisement -

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has unequivocally stated that Dede Ayew is not his friend but only a teammate.

After Asamoah Gyan lost his captaincy title to Dede Ayew, it was said that the two soccer stars are at loggerheads with each other.

Speaking in an interview on Wontumi FM, Asamoah Gyan cleared the air on the reports of ‘fighting’ Dede Ayew by rubbishing such claims.

As claimed by Baby Jet, he hasn’t spoken with Dede Ayew for some time now but that doesn’t mean they are enemies.

He said;

“Andre (Ayew) is not my friend but a teammate,”

In every job, you work together but not everyone is your friend that you go and come with. Andre is my teammate and when we’re in camp we work together, but I can’t ask him to join me to go and sit somewhere and have a conversation. I also have my own clique.”

“I must confess that I have a good relationship with him, we sometimes talk about boxing matches but he is not my close friend. We have not talked to each other since my absence from the Black Stars”

