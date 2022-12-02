Ghanaians on social media are raging following Ghana’s captain, Dede Ayew, shocking penalty miss against Uruguay.

Ghana started the game very slow but managed to get one chance in the game which saw Jordan Ayew shoot the ball and Mohammed Kudus followed with a rebound and won a penalty for Ghana by the 19th minute.

Referee Daniel Siebert whistled for an offside but after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, he awarded a penalty to Ghana.

Andre Ayew volunteered himself to take the kick for the Black Stars but struck the ball to the right in the direction of the keeper.

Following the miss by Andre Ayew, the Black Stars captain has been trending on social media ever since.

According to a lot of social media users, Dede and his younger brother Jordan Ayew should be banned from playing for the senior national team because they’ve done more harm than good to us.

Dede Ayew should stay in Qatar — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) December 2, 2022

Dede Ayew don’t come Back to Ghana pic.twitter.com/mdTncEoOFF — Don (@Opresii) December 2, 2022

Dede Ayew as soon as he lands in Ghana pic.twitter.com/ITrAZ9VuIA — DON BALUCY?? (@Webalu_cy) December 2, 2022

Andre Ayew misses penalty

Jordan Ayew loses the ball leading to the goal — David (@gh_davidd) December 2, 2022

The ayew brothers cost as today. Dede ayew missed a penalty, jordan ayew loose a ball which led to the first goal???. But I'm happy uruguay didn't qualify ????. Otto addo didn't get his selections right. — MESSI THE REAL GOAT? (@ChelseaInGhana1) December 2, 2022

Do you know who missed the Penalty? I wont mention his name but do you also know who lost the ball for that uruguay goal? I wont mention the names of Jordan Ayew and Dede Ayew da. pic.twitter.com/S7BabV57Sm — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) December 2, 2022