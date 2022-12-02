Ghanaians on social media are raging following Ghana’s captain, Dede Ayew, shocking penalty miss against Uruguay.
Ghana started the game very slow but managed to get one chance in the game which saw Jordan Ayew shoot the ball and Mohammed Kudus followed with a rebound and won a penalty for Ghana by the 19th minute.
Referee Daniel Siebert whistled for an offside but after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, he awarded a penalty to Ghana.
Andre Ayew volunteered himself to take the kick for the Black Stars but struck the ball to the right in the direction of the keeper.
Following the miss by Andre Ayew, the Black Stars captain has been trending on social media ever since.
According to a lot of social media users, Dede and his younger brother Jordan Ayew should be banned from playing for the senior national team because they’ve done more harm than good to us.