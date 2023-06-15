- Advertisement -

Dede Ayew, the captain of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, arrived at the training facility wearing a white outfit in anticipation of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars of Ghana’s official Instagram page posted several trending Instagram photographs featuring players, including the Nottingham Forest F.C. star.

Dede Ayew got out of his fancy automobile wearing a GH$8,400 white Berulti t-shirt and a pair of white denim shorts.

The talented professional footballer, who is also the brother of Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew and the great Abedi Pele‘s son, finished off his ensemble with a pair of white Chanel sneakers that cost GHC 21,400.

See the photos below:

