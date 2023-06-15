type here...
Dede Ayew rocks a T-shirt worth Ghc 8K with a Chanel sneaker which cost over Ghc 21K

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Dede Ayew, the captain of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, arrived at the training facility wearing a white outfit in anticipation of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars of Ghana’s official Instagram page posted several trending Instagram photographs featuring players, including the Nottingham Forest F.C. star.

Dede Ayew got out of his fancy automobile wearing a GH$8,400 white Berulti t-shirt and a pair of white denim shorts.

The talented professional footballer, who is also the brother of Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew and the great Abedi Pele‘s son, finished off his ensemble with a pair of white Chanel sneakers that cost GHC 21,400.

See the photos below:

    Source:Ghpage

