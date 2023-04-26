- Advertisement -

Fashion designer Kofi Okyere Darko aka KOD has stated that fashionista Osebo the Zaraman is small when it comes to fashion.

Over the last few weeks, there have been fashion challenges on social media with the prominent one being between Osebo and Preacher Ajagurajah.

At the end of the challenge, Osebo the Zaraman was adjudged the winner after the preacher conceded defeat saying he could no longer face off with Osebo.

Osebo after his win against Ajagurah disclosed that he was looking for a challenge between himself and Radio presenter KOD.

According to him he once styled KOD so it means he will also win against him and dared him to accept the challenge if he believes in himself.

Fast forward, KOD has responded to Osebo and has said a competition of that nature was impossible because he was ahead of the lot.

He posted his response on his Facebook timeline when a netizen asked him to accept Osebo’s challenge.

The netizen posted: “Osebo says he can challenge you for the fashion challenge, accept the challenge and let’s see something.”

KOD, who posted a picture of himself looking fashionable, replied in the comments.

He replied: “But Lee is the challenge. How does he compete with anyone? I’m beyond competition”.

