Entertainment
Entertainment

I don’t believe in the New Testament – Osebo

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Osebo-the-Zaraman
Osebo-the-Zaraman
Ghanaian fashionista and the baby daddy of broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, Osebo the Zaraman, has disclosed that he doesn’t believe in the New Testament in the Bible.

Talking about the bible teachings during an interview, he claimed that from the Book of Genesis to Malachi none of them made mention of Heaven.

According to him, God didn’t promise anyone of going to Heaven so for that matter he doesn’t see the need to believe in it.

Osebo the Zaraman further alleged that the New Testament rather teaches people to be lazy, poor and go to Heaven.

Citing an example to back his claims, he mentioned that some Christians are not working and sitting idle only hoping for miracles to happen in their lives adding that Abraham and other people mentioned in the bible were even working.

The fashionista also made mentioned that though he has nothing against Bishop Ajagurajah he can never attend his church because his style of worship is different.

