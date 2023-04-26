- Advertisement -

According to a new trending report, Maa Adwoa’s best friend who called her to meet Inspector Ahmed at Dufie Towers’s forecourt (Adum-Kumasi) has been arrested.

This new information suggests that the lady whose name has been given as Eunice Owsus Boakye but nicknamed Okese has been nabbed for her alleged involvement in Maa Adwoa’s death.

Recall that after news broke out that Maa Adwoa has been shot to death by Inspector Ahmed, it was revealed that it was one of her best friends who called to convince her to meet Inspector Ahmed because she was initially not interested in talking to him.

Apparently, Okese is assisting the police in investigations and might, unfortunately, suffer a jail sentence if found guilty of playing a role in Maa Adwoa’s death.

Meanwhile, earlier yesterday, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi made his first court appearance after he was nabbed from his hideout last Sunday.

He claimed that although he shot Maa Adwoa 6 times but it wasn’t his intention to kill her, among other things, he said he also GHc5,000.

He is scheduled to reappear on Tuesday, May 30.

