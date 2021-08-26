- Advertisement -

Celebrated media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso known in the showbiz circles as Delay couldn’t hold back her tears during her recent interview with the young female artiste, Dhat Gyal.

Dhat Gyal shared her sad story about how she was introduced to drugs by friends and how she lost her virginity through rape.

The 21-year-old musician disclosed her woes deepened after she lost her mum at age 15 and their tenants threw her out of his house with her five siblings.

She narrated that she had no choice but to live in the Dome Cemetery where she became a drug addict.

Dhat Gyal originally known as Ernestina Afari also disclosed how her friend sold her to some drug addicts who gang-raped her at a house party.

This sad experience, she explained led her into depression and also ventured into taking different kinds of hard drugs.

According to the musician, she suffered an infection after the assault and treated it with medications from the pharmacy.

This ordeal Dhat Gyal went through moved Delay to tears as she advised the young musician to stay away from drugs.

“Keep your eyes on your goal and avoid bad company. Bad company corrupts a good life and stay away from drugs, it will destroy you. Keep serenading us, don’t mess up your voice with the drugs, I beg you. I want to sit back and just watch you succeed, I don’t want you to mess yourself up”, Delay said amidst tears.

Watch the interview below;

Dhat Gyal rose to fame after videos of her singing went viral and was tipped to be the next dancehall sensation in the country.