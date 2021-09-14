- Advertisement -

Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, did not mince words when she took a swipe at her arch-rival Afia Schwarzenegger and her crew, Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah in the most savage way ever.

The television personality delivered a hard-knocking response to the trio during her opening remarks in one of the episodes of her entertainment programme on TV, Delay Show.

A snippet of the interview which was posted online saw Delay throwing jabs at her detractors with wordplay and proverbial statements.

While touting herself as an Eagle, Delay said Tracey Boakye befits a sparrow with fragile bones as she cautioned her not to cross her path because she will crush her with the might of the King of the sky.

Afia Schwar also received her fair share of vilification from Delay who changed her rib-tickling name from “Fufu Funu” by Twene Jonas to another humiliating one.

Self-acclaimed ‘billionaire’ Diamond Appiah was also not spared.

Watch the video below.

.