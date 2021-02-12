Ten years with the media and she doesn't even have a studio - Adu Safowaa added

Actress Adu Safowaa has spat out fresh venom and this time it’s in Delay’s direction.

In an interview on Fiifi Pratt’s Show on Kingdom FM, the Kumawood actress refused to consider Deloris Frimpong Manso famously known as Delay a role model.

The lady referred to as Dr Kwaku Oteng’s daughter stated that Delay is only putting up a front of success.

According to the forthright actress, Delay after ten years in the media fraternity doesn’t even own a studio but hosts her Talk Show at restaurants and bars.

Again, she spun rumours about how Delay’s wisely patronized macquerel is not made in Ghana.

In her words, Delay neither owns a factory for her macquerel and spaghetti business nor a studio of her own.

“Fiifi dont deceive the public. Unlike Emelia Brobbey who has her own mini water factory and studio, Delay has nothing. How can someone like that be called a role model?”, she quizzed.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

She commended Nigerian female celebrities like Chike Ike for their hardwork and called their Ghanaian counterparts fake social media stars.

We await Delay’s response to these allegations and we might just be in for another heated beef.