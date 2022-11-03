- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay, has exclusively revealed she’s set to launch a new product in addition to her multiple food brands.

The award-winning TV and radio presenter, who doubles as a public speaker and women’s advocate, is one of Ghana’s serial entrepreneurs who keep a very low profile and allow their work to do the talk for them.

Delay owns a chain of consumables like Spaghetti, Mackerel, Tuna Flakes, Tomato Paste, and Sardines under her brand name, which is the driving force behind her success.

The latest addition set to hit the market is “Delay Bread”, she has announced.

Speaking as a special guest at an event dubbed “Youth Experience 2022” in Kumasi on Sunday, October 30, Delay said plans are far advanced for her bakery business.

Sharing testimonies about her success, she narrated a dream she had about the bakery and the next move she took was to work on a label for her new venture.

While encouraging the youth to work hard towards their dreams, Delay called out her fellow celebrities for putting unnecessary pressure on young ladies who want to be successful overnight.

She advised the youth not to be moved by the lavish lifestyle celebrities portray on the internet because most of them do a lot of disgusting things behind the scenes in order to finance the glamorous lifestyle we see on the net.

She additionally exposed how some of these known female celebrities travel all the way to Dubai just to eat faeces and get paid after that.

Although she didn’t mention any names, most social media users have linked Mcbrown, Kisa Gbekle, Sandra Ankobiah, Joselyn Dumas, and others to Delay’s remark concerning body enhancement.

The aforementioned persons the female celebrities who are known for flaunting their enhanced bodies on the internet – Putting pressure on young and naive ladies to emulate.