Depressed Funny Face to spend two weeks in jail for drunk driving

Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face has been made to spend two weeks in jail.

According to reports available at the news desk of Ghpage.com, the remand is to allow further investigations.

This comes after the actor was drunk whilst driving and accidentally knocked down some Ghanaians.

Initially, reports suggested that a victim of the incident lost their life, however, new reports have refuted such claims.

Meanwhile, neither Funny Face nor the victims have yet to respond to the accident.