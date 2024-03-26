Social media users react as man calls for a woman who can stop a wedding on Saturday

- Advertisement -

Social media is buzzing after a yet-to-be-identified man made a shocking post via his social media platform.

READ ALSO: Whoever picked Bongo Ideas should pick him again- angry DKB fires

In a social media post sighted by Ghpage.com, a man is seriously searching for a woman who can cause drama at a wedding.

According to him, he intends to stop a wedding ceremony that is scheduled to commence this Saturday, 30th March, 2024.

READ ALSO: I get joy in my heart- Vannessa’s reaction after Funny Face’s accident

He noted that any woman who can get the work done easily stands a chance of getting 2.5 million naira.

Even though he did not state precisely why he wants the wedding to be canceled, it has been concluded that the woman in question is probably his lover.

Reacting to this, a woman took to the comment section to reply to him that she could do the work easily.

READ ALSO: Greedy, hungry and selfish Kwaku Manu always wants to use people to make money- Ghanaians descend on Kwaku Manu after speaking about Funny Face’s issue

However, she has asked the man to make it 3 million naira so that she sends two children who resemble the groom to make the situation worse.