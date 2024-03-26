type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Social media users react as man calls for a woman who can stop a wedding on Saturday

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Social media is buzzing after a yet-to-be-identified man made a shocking post via his social media platform.

In a social media post sighted by Ghpage.com, a man is seriously searching for a woman who can cause drama at a wedding.

According to him, he intends to stop a wedding ceremony that is scheduled to commence this Saturday, 30th March, 2024.

He noted that any woman who can get the work done easily stands a chance of getting 2.5 million naira.

Even though he did not state precisely why he wants the wedding to be canceled, it has been concluded that the woman in question is probably his lover.

Reacting to this, a woman took to the comment section to reply to him that she could do the work easily.

However, she has asked the man to make it 3 million naira so that she sends two children who resemble the groom to make the situation worse.

Source:GH PAGE

