Whoever picked Bongo Ideas should pick him again- angry DKB fires

Ghanaian comedian, DKB has waded into the alleged kidnap of controversial Twitter influencer, Bongo Ideas.

This comes after Bongo Ideas made the first utterance after he was released by a supposed thug.

According to him, he was tortured and threatened many times for his constant attacks on people, especially celebrities.

Speaking on the issue for the very first time, DKB in an interview on Joy Prime which Ghpage.com monitored said that there is nothing wrong with Bongo Ideas being kidnapped.

DKB does not understand why the supposed kidnappers would return troublesome Bongo Ideas when they were supposed to kill him to deter other people from such evil bedeviling acts.

Giving a reason, DKB stated categorically that what Bongo Ideas does is so irritating that sense is to be slapped into his head.

He cited Harold Amenya among other personalities who have suffered in the hands of the controversial blogger.

DKB blamed the family of Bongo Ideas for their failure to ensure he does the right things always.