Details of Ray Styles’ one-week observance

The details of the one-week celebration of the CEO of Penciled Celebrities’, Ray Styles, born Emmanuel Apraku, has been released by the family.

A flyer to this effect has also been released. It has the date for the observance and other important details of the late Ray’s upcoming commemoration.

On the flyer, the one-week celebration for Ray Styles will come off in Haatso on Friday, October 9th. Time; 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

See the flyer below;

Ray Styles

Ray Styles was reported dead on 1st October 2020 at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, India where he underwent surgery after battling liver cancer for several months.

Ghanaians after receiving this shocking news were disturbed by it. They took to social media to bid him farewell wishing him a smooth journey to the next life(the land of the dead). Rest In Power Ray