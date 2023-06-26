Naana Brown leaks another audio of Diamond Appiah dissing Tracey Boakye

- Advertisement -

Recall that somewhere last month, Naana Brown dropped a set of audios on social media to expose the evil plans Diamond Appiah had for Tracey Boakye despite being one of her closest friends during that period.

In one of the audios that shocked many social media users, Diamond Appiah predicted the doom of Tracey’s marriage to Mr Badu Ntiamoah.

Surprisingly, Tracey Bokaye never reacted to the viral leaked audio that trended on social media for days.

Naana Brown has once again awakened her long-standing beef with Diamond Appiah with a new ‘dirty’ audio from her camp.

As heard in this fresh audio, Diamond Appiah accused Tracey Bokaye of hiring social media trolls to attack her.

She also made a mockery of how the court allegedly ordered Tracey Bokaye to move out of her East Legon mansion in 2020.

Diamond Appiah laughed at Tracey Bokaye for being an audio billionaire.

