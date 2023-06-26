type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNaana Brown leaks another audio of Diamond Appiah dissing Tracey Boakye
Entertainment

Naana Brown leaks another audio of Diamond Appiah dissing Tracey Boakye

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Naana-Brown-Diamond Appiah-Tracey-Boakye
- Advertisement -

Recall that somewhere last month, Naana Brown dropped a set of audios on social media to expose the evil plans Diamond Appiah had for Tracey Boakye despite being one of her closest friends during that period.

In one of the audios that shocked many social media users, Diamond Appiah predicted the doom of Tracey’s marriage to Mr Badu Ntiamoah.

Surprisingly, Tracey Bokaye never reacted to the viral leaked audio that trended on social media for days.

READ ALSO: Diamond Appiah exposes how Naana Brown allegedly sleeps with other men to take care of her hubby

Naana Brown has once again awakened her long-standing beef with Diamond Appiah with a new ‘dirty’ audio from her camp.

As heard in this fresh audio, Diamond Appiah accused Tracey Bokaye of hiring social media trolls to attack her.

She also made a mockery of how the court allegedly ordered Tracey Bokaye to move out of her East Legon mansion in 2020.

Diamond Appiah laughed at Tracey Bokaye for being an audio billionaire.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Diamond Appiah finally goes deep into reports of dating Mcbrown’s husband

READ ALSO: How Diamond Appiah dated Mcbrown’s husband revealed by Naana Brown

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Monday, June 26, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    75.5 ° F
    75.5 °
    75.5 °
    75 %
    1.9mph
    100 %
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    81 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways