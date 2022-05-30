- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Asamoah has been exposed for wearing hip pads to host last weekend’s edition of UTV’s United Showbiz program.

Recall that prior to Diana Asamoah’s newly found sly life, she was all over the internet condemning the use of makeups, eyelashes and other beauty enhancement products.

She even once spoke vehemently against wearing jeans trousers by women and doomed them to hellfire.

Diana Asamoah’s hip-pad can be clearly seen in this new fast trending photo without forcing the eyes because she failed to position them well.

Clearly, Diana Asamoah has fallen in love with the sweet perks of being a worldly person and she’s not walking away from that anytime soon.

Check out the photo below to know more…

Check out some of the comments gathered under the hilarious viral picture:

@Shemuon – The kind of pressure that makes people to go under the knife. What will happen if we ignore. Eeeeiiii nti maame yi 3sesa yi, 3ny3 mo f3? Dabiaaaa atwetwee. Ghanaians will never change?

@Serwaa4748 – How on earth can this be hip pad?I guess it’s her panty line

@Nanaaboraa – What the heck is that supposed to be ? Ei

If Diana Asamoah hadn’t spoken brutal ill about makeups and the likes, Ghanaians wouldn’t have trolled her in such a terrible manner.