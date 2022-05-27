- Advertisement -

Earlier yesterday, Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah left her fans in the loop after sharing a post which has heightened their curiosity.

This was after the vivacious singer shared a Facebook post with the caption” Save the date.”

The post presupposes that the 56-year-old Diana Asamoah has found love and could be getting married soon.

Diana Asamoah shared the post with accompanying photos that had highlife/hiplife sensation Dada KD featured.

Alot of social media users assumed the female gospel singer just wanted attention with the viral photos but it appears she’s not lying after all.

A new post that has been spotted on Dada KD’s Facebook page confirms that the two music stars are about to walk the aisle soon.

As revealed by the Highlife musician, his wedding to Diana Asamoah has been scheduled to come off on 3rd September 2022.

Sharing the soothing information with his fans worldwide, Dada KD wrote; Finally, 3rd September 2022 save the date Thanks.. What’s been put together, None should try and set asunder

Is Dada KD and Diana Asamoah playing with our minds or there’s more to the mental gymnastics they want us to engage ourselves in.

Well, as a matter of fact, Dada KD has 5 children with 4 different women but he has never married before.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story…