Diana Asamoah is a witch – Anita Afriyie

By Qwame Benedict
Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo
Gospel musician Anita Afriyie has launched a fight against her colleague Diana Asamoah over some comment she made while addressing Joyce Blessing and Cecilia Marfo’s saga.

According to her, Diana Asamoah in addressing the issue between the two gospel artistes should have stuck to that but rather she used the opportunity to attack her Anita.

She went on to say that Diana Asamoah has been in the industry for a long time before she (Anita) burst unto the scene.

But here she is attacking the young ones who took inspiration from her because they perform differently when the mount stages.

Anita questioned why someone who claims to be an evangelist could ask people to slap Cecilia Marfo when she embarass them in public and also spew rubbish about the new generation of Gospel musicians.

Watch the video below:

Anita went forward and alleged that because she(Diana) is a witch, that is the main reason why she is still single at her age.

The “Adehye Mogya” went on to state that even though Cecilia Marfo erred during the programme, she doesn’t understand why her own colleagues in the gospel industry would now gang up against her.

Source:Ghpage

