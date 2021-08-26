- Advertisement -

Thursday’s are for throwbacks, #TBT! And as you know, it’s a day to look at life in retrospect, usually with photos and videos that give people nostalgia and fond memories of the past in contrast to where one finds themselves currently.

Ghanaian Gospel singer Diana Hamilton decided to jump on the weekly social media trend by posting an old photo of herself on Instagram to warm the hearts of her followers.

The retro photo sees the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year wearing a black and white locally tailored garment known locally as Kaba and Slit over a pair of heels.

She capped her looks with a gold-coated necklace with a pair of small loop earrings while beaming with smiles.

Diana Hamilton captioned the photo rhetorically asking: “Did someone say today is Thursday? And what was it with the shoes? #tbt”

TBT or Throwback Thursday is a weekly internet trend used among social networking sites like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to reminisce about a past event. People use it to showcase some retro images for nostalgia, accompanied by a variety of hashtags like #TBT, #ThrowbackThursday.

Diana Hamilton’s old photo has stoked mixed reactions on Instagram with her fellow celebrities acting hilariously to it with laughing emojis.