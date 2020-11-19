Togolese footballer and one time best friend of comic actor Funny Face, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor has sent a cryptic message to the comic actor following his unending fight with his baby mama Ama Vanessa.

Funny Face and his baby Mama have been in the news for months now and look like they are not ending anytime soon.

As it stands now, fans and followers Funny Face are divided into two as to whether to believe him or his baby mama since they are all dropping their version to make them look good.

Adebayor who during the fight advised his friend Funny Face to stop posting and sharing his relationship troubles on social media but Funny face failed to listen to making the former Arsenal star to unfollow him on Instagram.

Well, Adebayor has shared a video of himself dancing and singing along to Medikal’s La Hustle song but some netizens believe he was using it as an opportunity to fire his former friend.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments from social media users below:

being__rozzy: “Funny is bleeding!”

jungleville2: “Funny face fever nu catch him tooo”

ekua_paula_: “Am sure he’s part of the reason funnyface is weak and frustrated because he was his backbone ??? Anaa meboa ???”