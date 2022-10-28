- Advertisement -

Certified Ghanaian dietician, Dr Ibrahim Osman has advised Ghanaians to stop eating fufu after 4 pm because it’s very dangerous.

Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ, Dr Ibrahim explained that since it takes a lot of time for fufu to digest, it’s not advisable to eat it after 4 pm because it will put a to of pressure on both the small intestines and kidneys.

As advised by Dr Ibrahim, fufu should be eaten either early in the morning or not past 2 pm.

Dr. Osman recommended that we should try as much as possible to eat something light before retiring to bed because such foods are easy to digest and puts less pressure on both the small intestines and kidneys.

He additionally encouraged the masses to completely stay away from junk foods and instead eat more fruits and vegetables.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians who are shocked by Dr Ibrahim’s claims that eating fufu after 4 pm is dangerous.

DjSedem Gh – Until i hear them sey ” living in Ghana is dangerous to your health ” I’ll never believe in whatever they say

Fidel Amakye Owusu – My grandmother always came home from the farm after six, before cooking fufu. She grew old enough before dying. Kindly turn your attention to indomie.

Isaac Tetteh-Ashong – This is how they made us ignore our foods and accept theirs . Now see the price of oil.

Prince Pablo – Our grandparents use to eat around 8pm after returning from farm yet were healthy

Ama Vida – When we could eat at 9 and 10pm back in the village My grandma is 100 plus but still roaming meanwhile those who obey this kind things are dying at 30 and 40 plus…we like our dangerous thing laidat

Kwame Yeboah – My grandmother has been eating yam fufu after 8 pm since my infancy, she is very fit and now aged 108 years.