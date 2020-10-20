type here...
Disqualified presidential candidate Akwasi Addai Odike to storm EC office

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Akwasi Addai Odike
Presidential hopeful, Akwasi Addai Odike has said that he will be going to the Electoral Commission’s Office to find out why he was disqualified.

Along with 4 other candidates, Akwasi Addae was dropped from the race on the basis of submitting forged signatures among their documents.

He was disappointed especially for the fact that the EC directed his documents to the Criminal Investigation Department(CID) without giving him prior notice, knowing this wasn’t the first time he had filed nominations.

According to reports gathered by Ghpage, he said he was not aware that there were forged signatures on his form.

“This is not the first time I am filling this form…how can they say that they have sent my documents to CID without my notice? I am going there to receive written concertation and then we pick it from there,” he said in an interview on Starr FM. 

The Chairperson of the EC, Jean Adukwei Mensa, on October 19, 2020, announced that the 5 aspirants were dropped from the race because they submitted forged and non-existent signatures to the Commission.

Among the aspirants kicked out were independent candidates, Kofi Koranteng and Marricke Kofi Gane; UPP’s Akwasi Addae Odike, PAP’s Kwasi Busumbru, and UFP’s Nana Agyenim Boateng.

However, the Electoral Commission has given 12 presidential candidates the greenlight to go toe to toe in the December 7 polls.

Source:GHPAGE

