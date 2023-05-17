type here...
Divorced woman demands refund from photographer because her wedding pictures are now useless

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
An interesting demand by a divorced woman for a refund of money paid to the photographer who filmed their wedding in 2019, arguing the pictures are now useless, has stirred numerous reactions online.


The South African woman contacted photographer Lance Romeo via WhatsApp and first tried to remind him of herself and the wedding ceremony between her and her ex-husband in Durban back in 2019.

After the photographer acknowledged being the one that filmed the said marriage event, the woman said that she would not need the pictures taken at the wedding event anymore because she and her then-husband have divorced, so she needed a refund.

Romeo, out of surprise, asked the woman if she was joking, to which she replied: “No dear, I’m very serious”.

In the WhatsApp conversation that Romeo shared on Twitter, he first sympathized with the woman’s situation before going on to tell her point-blank that payment made for his services was nonrefundable.


Snapshots of the conversation between Romeo and the woman, which he titled: “I swear my life is a movie…you can’t make this stuff up” shows her insisting on a refund at all costs and suggesting at least a 70%.

They had a back-and-forth for a while, and as neither Romeo nor the woman would budge, she told him to expect to hear from her lawyers. Unphased, Romeo welcomed the idea.

    Source:GHpage

