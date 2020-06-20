type here...
GhPage Music DJ Coz drops fresh banger 'Uyoyo' (Audio, Video)
Source:GHPAGE
Music

DJ Coz drops fresh banger ‘Uyoyo’ (Audio, Video)

Avatar
By RASHAD
|
Cover Art for Uyoyo
DJ Coz - 'Uyoyo
FBM MUZIK frontline DJ Coz is back on the music scene with a brand new love story embodied in a creatively crafted masterpiece song dubbed ‘Uyoyo’.

In his words ‘Uyoyo’ will redefine his gesture of an unforgettable love story in this new single.

‘Uyoyo’, a 3 minutes 30 seconds romantic rhythm, is a blend of afro-house, afro beats, and sounds from Nigeria and Ghana produced by Eddykay Beatz.

Cover Art for Uyoyo
Cover Art for Uyoyo

The song sounds like a sped-up highlife guitar sample and 80’s-meet-afro-fusion beat work.

It is definitely an uplifting one.

Stream, Enjoy and share this piece of sound from DJ Coz HERE

About DJ Coz

DJ Coz gained popularity after his most recent single ‘Dangerous’ became the trending topic on social media in April this year.

Artistically known as DJ COZ, Collins Osazee Clifford was born on November 30, 1992. The artiste has several singles to his name including ‘Talk About Me’, ‘Lorlonye’, ‘Patience,’ amongst others.

He is a Nigerian Afrobeat, Dancehall, Reggae, Hip Hop recording artist from the Edo State. DJ COZ had his basic education completion in 2004 with a BECE certification.

Watch the official video for ‘Uyoyo’ here

