GhPage Entertainment DJ Switch responds to guy who threatened to abuse her
Entertainment

DJ Switch responds to guy who threatened to abuse her

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
DJ Switch
DJ Switch
DJ Switch calmed the nerves of all her fans with a post on her Instagram page assuring everyone that she is safe and sound after a young man threatened to abuse her.

Born Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, the young female disc jokey has been on many lips after a social media user threatened to fondle her.

A comment from a Facebook account with the profile name Richard Amoah commented on the prodigy’s picture read, ” A for chop this kiddie”.

Afterward, the guy behind the account has been heavily lambasted all over social media as Ama K. Abebrese among other influential women asked for him to be located and apprehended.

Knowing that DJ Switch is only 12 years old, it’s amazing how a grown-up could even be attracted to her in such a way with the guy in question tagged a pedophile and a potential rapist.

In other development, the guy behind the account has come out to clarify that his account was probably hacked into because he would never post such a thing.

Richard explained in a new video said that he is too busy in real life to be passing such comments on social media and that he suspected a hater may be behind this.

Nonetheless, the young DJ who rose to fame after being crowned winner of the Talented Kidz Show in a recent Instagram post assured her fans and followers that she was safe.

The post read, ”Dear Instagram Family, Thank you for all your concern regarding the recent cyber attack against me. All information regarding this matter has been handed to the right authorities for further investigation. I’m fine and staying safe. Switch up and be safe”.

DJ Switch
DJ Switch

DJ Switch is a multi talented entertainer who, aside being a disc jokey, sings, raps and dances as well.

A career high for her was when American Grammy award winning DJ, producer and artiste, DJ Khaled, gave her props for her talent and great work.

Source:GHPAGE

