Comedian DKB has sent an appeal to Nigerian comedian Nasty Blaq to allow him to impregnate veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji aka Sharon Stone.

After Nasty Blaq’s tounched down in Ghana a few days ago, a comical video went viral on social media.

Actress Yvonne Nelson and the Nigerian comedian collaborated on and produced a comedy skit depicting the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana.

The young and emerging Nigerian comedian is currently in Ghana to meet with local producers and to help sustain and build his popularity, as Ghana is his second largest fanbase outside of Nigeria, according to him.

Comedian Nasty Blaq played Yvonne Nelson’s boyfriend in the hilarious comedy that went viral.

In the video, Nasty had impregnated Yvonne Nelson under the blanket after a scene in which they were supposed to share a kiss.

Since he came to impregnate Yvonne Nelson, DKB has taken to Twitter and begged Nasty Blaq to also give him actress and movie producer Genevieve.

DKB tweet reads: “So @NastyBlaq leaves Nigeria to Ghana to grab our princess @yvonnenelsongh but when I asked him to give me @GenevieveNnaji1 He refuses! Is this fair? ”

Watch the video below:

See screenshot below: