‘NovDec Rapper’- DKB releases a dope diss song for Medikal (Video)

Popular Ghanaian comedian, DKB has just released a diss song for Medikal after he threw shots at him in his “Nonsense” song.

DKB calls his diss song ‘NovDec rapper’ and despite being a comedian and not a musician, he goes real hard for Medikal.

DKB used the ‘F’ word severally for Medikal in the song and placed him at a corner DKB thinks MDK deserves.

The comedian claims he used just 45 minutes to write the diss song for Medikal and he won’t even bother to reply again if Medikal makes the mistake of hitting him back.

Listen to DKB’s ‘NOVDEC rapper’ below

Medikal threw the shot at DKB after the later passed a distasteful comment about his wedding.

Medikal in the song asked DKB if he is a wedding planner to talk bad about his wedding which took place a couple of months ago