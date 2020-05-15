- Advertisement -

The much anticipated “Nonsense” diss song is finally released. Medikal, as he promised, has drop visuals of the already trending song.

Medikal has unleashed some deadly bars in his”Nonsense” diss song, firing shots at Sister Derby, Akuapem Poloo and DKB as well as other celebrities.

Without any doubt, it is defined that Medikal’s anger directed at these celebrities is due to certain comments they passed when the rapper and his girlfriend, Fella Makafui got married.

AMG snubbed Eno Barony to attack the above mentioned names,dropping some fire and deadly bars on them like a Dragon.

In the song, he said he doesn’t like “1 Kalypo, 2 biscuits” which means he doesn’t like Sister Derby because that’s the lyrics of Sister Derby in his song with her titled “too risky”.

With Akuapem Poloo, he said Poloo has been selling something but nobody is buying and with DKB, he asked if he is a wedding planner. Charley this Medikal guy is a rap weapon!!!!

In the meantime, Eno Barony is set to release her #Force dem to play Nonsense featuring Strong Man and Sister Derby.