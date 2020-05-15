- Advertisement -

A story of a Ghanaian lady who is a carpenter has been narrated on social media and has motivated every young person who has heard the story especially young girls on social media.

The young lady Dzibgli Nana Ama Comfort aka Ama Endorsed has shared her story of how she became not just an Interior decorator but also a carpenter.



According to Ama Endorsed who is now being labeled the sexiest carpenter in Ghana, she actually started life with the goal to be a lawyer.

The young lady explained that despite her desires, she was always with her father who was a carpenter and helped him at his shop where she learned the craft.

With the passing of her father at a time when she had just completed SHS, she tried modeling because of her super sexy body but it didn’t work out.

She tried both acting and presenting on TV but she was not making enough to take care of herself and her family as the eldest child in the family so she quit.



That was when she remembered her father’s words to her that she will never be successful in any career aside carpentry because she was born to lead the new female generation into creativity.

Well, after going back to her natural love, Ama Endorsed now owns her own furniture shop called Namas Decor Gh where she has employed about 3 professional carpenters.

She has managed to buy her own car with the proceeds from her family and takes good care of her family.

Ama Endorsed shared the story during a question and answer time with one Facebook user, Edward Asare to motivate the female generation



Ama Endorsed said:

“I didn’t train to be a carpenter. My Dad was one and because I was Daddy’s girl I learned it from him. I was always with him whilst he was working.

As I grew up, I started making penny boxes and fixing broken tables, chairs, and petty damages at home with him. It was never something I wanted to do from childhood I had always wanted to study law.

My Dad’s dying words to me affected me positively. He said I will never be successful in any career aside from carpentry. I laughed and asked why.



He said I was born to lead the feminine generation into creativity. I didn’t take his words seriously in the beginning. I tried modeling & acting after SHS but I was not earning as much as expected.

I had to take care of my family as the first child. I tried working with some TV stations as a presenter but didn’t work out.

That was when I remembered my Dad’s words all over again and accepted the challenge. Now here we are. Bought a car from carpentry“



She only schooled up to High School (Aburi Presbyterian Sec Tech). She owns her own furniture shop now under the name NAMAS DECOR GH #Ghana #womenempowerment.