LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Lifestyle Ama Endorsed; the sexiest Ghanaian carpenter who first set out to be...
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Ama Endorsed; the sexiest Ghanaian carpenter who first set out to be a lawyer

By RASHAD
0
Dzigbli Nana Ama Comfort aka Ama Endorsed
Dzigbli Nana Ama Comfort aka Ama Endorsed
- Advertisement -

A story of a Ghanaian lady who is a carpenter has been narrated on social media and has motivated every young person who has heard the story especially young girls on social media.

The young lady Dzibgli Nana Ama Comfort aka Ama Endorsed has shared her story of how she became not just an Interior decorator but also a carpenter.

SEE ALSO: Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Kennedy Agyapong’s expose? (Video)

Dzigbli Nana Ama Comfort aka Ama Endorsed
Dzigbli Nana Ama Comfort aka Ama Endorsed

According to Ama Endorsed who is now being labeled the sexiest carpenter in Ghana, she actually started life with the goal to be a lawyer.

The young lady explained that despite her desires, she was always with her father who was a carpenter and helped him at his shop where she learned the craft.

With the passing of her father at a time when she had just completed SHS, she tried modeling because of her super sexy body but it didn’t work out.

She tried both acting and presenting on TV but she was not making enough to take care of herself and her family as the eldest child in the family so she quit.

SEE ALSO: Ama Coke finally reacts to being ‘chopped’ in a swimming pool by a married man viral video – Lists her sugar daddies and exposes her hookup friends in a new video (Watch)

Dzigbli Nana Ama Comfort aka Ama Endorsed
Dzigbli Nana Ama Comfort aka Ama Endorsed

That was when she remembered her father’s words to her that she will never be successful in any career aside carpentry because she was born to lead the new female generation into creativity.

Well, after going back to her natural love, Ama Endorsed now owns her own furniture shop called Namas Decor Gh where she has employed about 3 professional carpenters.

She has managed to buy her own car with the proceeds from her family and takes good care of her family.

Ama Endorsed shared the story during a question and answer time with one Facebook user, Edward Asare to motivate the female generation

SEE ALSO: My 17yr old son has impregnated my 13 and 15 yrs old daughters together – Mother weeps online for help (Details)

Dzigbli Nana Ama Comfort aka Ama Endorsed
Dzigbli Nana Ama Comfort aka Ama Endorsed

Ama Endorsed said:

“I didn’t train to be a carpenter. My Dad was one and because I was Daddy’s girl I learned it from him. I was always with him whilst he was working.

As I grew up, I started making penny boxes and fixing broken tables, chairs, and petty damages at home with him. It was never something I wanted to do from childhood I had always wanted to study law.

My Dad’s dying words to me affected me positively. He said I will never be successful in any career aside from carpentry. I laughed and asked why.

SEE ALSO: First photos from the wedding ceremony of Xandy Kamel and husband, King Kaninja (See)

Dzigbli Nana Ama Comfort aka Ama Endorsed
Dzigbli Nana Ama Comfort aka Ama Endorsed

He said I was born to lead the feminine generation into creativity. I didn’t take his words seriously in the beginning. I tried modeling & acting after SHS but I was not earning as much as expected.

I had to take care of my family as the first child. I tried working with some TV stations as a presenter but didn’t work out.

That was when I remembered my Dad’s words all over again and accepted the challenge. Now here we are. Bought a car from carpentry“

SEE ALSO: Social media users go wild after seeing Gloria Sarfo’s rough face for the 1st time without makeup (Video)

Dzigbli Nana Ama Comfort aka Ama Endorsed
Dzigbli Nana Ama Comfort aka Ama Endorsed

She only schooled up to High School (Aburi Presbyterian Sec Tech). She owns her own furniture shop now under the name NAMAS DECOR GH #Ghana #womenempowerment.

Previous articleAfia Schwarzenegger jubilates over the arrest of Obinim (Video)
Next articleKidi drops the first reaction after Accra FM presenter sacked him from a live interview

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Florence Obinim is the cause of her husband’s arrest – Ken’s close friend reveals secret

Mr. Tabernacle -
Yesterday, the news about the arrest of the founder and leader of International God's Way Church Bishop Daniel Obinim went viral.
Read more
Lifestyle

Afia Schwarzenegger jubilates over the arrest of Obinim (Video)

Mr. Tabernacle -
Controversial radio/television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has also reacted to the arrest of Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway...
Read more
Lifestyle

Now you’re faking sickness – Kennedy Agyapong first reaction after Obinim’s arrest

Mr. Tabernacle -
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the arrest of Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church by the...
Read more
Lifestyle

Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Ken’s exposé

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been arrested by the police, Ghpage can confirm.
Read more
Lifestyle

Full story on how naked man was pushed to death from an Ashawo window in Kumasi Asafo

Mr. Tabernacle -
A prostitute in Kumasi-Asafo has been arrested by police after she pushed a client to his death from the window of a...
Read more
Lifestyle

Ama Coke reacts to being ‘chopped’ in a swimming pool by a married man

RASHAD -
In December 2019, a video of a popular Slay Queen being hammered in a swimming pool by an unknown guy went viral...
Read more

TODAY

Friday, May 15, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
32 ° C
32 °
32 °
62 %
4.6kmh
40 %
Fri
32 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
32 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Ken’s exposé

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been arrested by the police, Ghpage can confirm.
Read more
Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Entertainment

Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM presenter sacked Kidi from a live interview

Mr. Tabernacle -
Afrobeat singer, Kidi had the shock of his life when he was blasted and sacked after showing up late for a scheduled...
Read more
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye welcomes second child- Drops baby bump photos

RASHAD -
Tracey Boakye, the popular Ghanaian actress has given birth to her second child, Ghpage can confirm. Tracey Boakye who...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News