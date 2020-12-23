type here...
Do your politics but leave me out of it- Bola Ray exposes Mzbel’s fake post

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Bola Ray has refused to be drawn into the recent ruckus surrounding the December 7 election as he exposed a post made by Mzbel bearing his name to be fake.

Singer Mzbel reposted a message from a parody account on Facebook bearing the name Bola Ray, which lashed out at the Electoral Commission for manipulating the election results in favor of the NDC.

The CEO of Excellence in Broadcasting(EIB) Network, however, has totally debunked ever making any such posts.

Reposting Mzbel’s message he wrote, ”Kindly disregard this. It is FAKE. I have written no such thing. Do your politics but LEAVE ME OUT OF IT.”

SEE POST BELOW:

The fake post addressed the supposed unfairness of the EC’s decision to go on break at a time when there has been a number of unrests due to the NDC’s protests calling on the Commission to ”rightfully” overturn its decision.

The post also mentioned that the Peace Council and the Christian Council were puppets of the ruling government and have gone on hibernation during this period.

Born Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, the media guru has kept a low profile regarding his political preferences.

Bola Ray exposed Mzbel and asked her to leave his name out of any political propaganda.

Source:GHPAGE

