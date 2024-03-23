Doctor suspended for making Kuami Eugene’s health status known to Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

Doctor Amina Haroun, a female Ghanaian doctor who was in charge of Lynx Entertainment signed artist, Kuami Eugene in the hospital has been suspended.

The doctor, after it was circulated that the Rockstar was involved in a near-fatal accident took to social media to announce that the musician was in her care and he was not doing fine.

She went on to implore Ghanaians to remember the “Monica” hitmaker in their prayers as he chooses between life and death.

‘Kuame Eugene is here at the hospital with us and it ain’t looking good. Kindly Send Him a Prayer’, she wrote.

Doctor Amina Haroun faced the wrath of Ghanaians for causing fear and panic.

Following her post, her license has been suspended for three months, which means that she cannot work in any hospital in the next three months.