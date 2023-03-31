- Advertisement -

Does big nyash pay bills? Why are today’s men so obsessed with it? It’s like if you don’t have it you are not valued as a woman anymore – A distraught lady seeks answers.

According to her, she could not fathom the mad craze men have for big backside and their insatiable desire to go for such women.

She insisted that until these huge bums pay their bills, she did not understand why men would be so over it.

Additionally, she stated that a big backside is irrelevant when it comes to marriage and lasting relationships so men must focus on the most important things.

The woman claimed on the video-sharing app TikTok that men from West African countries, particularly Nigerians, had an unhealthy obsession with physically attractive women.

She questioned whether using the women’s behinds would help them pay their bills or secure their future.

She continued by advising males to concentrate on their work and to avoid touching women’s behinds.

She described an incident in which her male Nigerian friends constantly insisted that she arrange dates for them with ladies who had enormous posteriors. She continued by saying how embarrassing it had been for her.