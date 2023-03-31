type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsDoes big nyash pay bills? Why are today's men so obsessed with...
News

Does big nyash pay bills? Why are today’s men so obsessed with it?

By Bra Stash
- Advertisement -

Does big nyash pay bills? Why are today’s men so obsessed with it? It’s like if you don’t have it you are not valued as a woman anymore – A distraught lady seeks answers.

According to her, she could not fathom the mad craze men have for big backside and their insatiable desire to go for such women.

She insisted that until these huge bums pay their bills, she did not understand why men would be so over it.

Additionally, she stated that a big backside is irrelevant when it comes to marriage and lasting relationships so men must focus on the most important things.

The woman claimed on the video-sharing app TikTok that men from West African countries, particularly Nigerians, had an unhealthy obsession with physically attractive women.

She questioned whether using the women’s behinds would help them pay their bills or secure their future.

She continued by advising males to concentrate on their work and to avoid touching women’s behinds.

She described an incident in which her male Nigerian friends constantly insisted that she arrange dates for them with ladies who had enormous posteriors. She continued by saying how embarrassing it had been for her.

@misssefako Why are some of these men obsessed with nyash? #nigerianmen?? #bignyash #sawomen #fyp? #viral #capetownsouthafrica?? #SAMA28 #fyp??viral ? original sound – Kea Sefako

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 31, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    3.2mph
    0 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News