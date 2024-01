- Advertisement -

As reported by ghpage.com, Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong is currently in a coma with lean chances of survival.

Moesha suffered a stroke and as at now, the right half of her body is not functioning.

Also, her brain is said to be completely dead or shut and she is only surviving on live support.

Currently, a GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money to support Moesha’s hospital bills.