Don’t abuse fundamental human rights of homosexuals – Methodist church elder

Reverend Minister Elder Samuel Twumasi Ankrah has condemned the act of violence melted out against people who are homosexuals in society.

The methodist church elder is pleading with Christians to have it cool by not to undermining and infringing on the fundamentals human rights of people engaged in same-sex.

According to elder Sam of the Mount Zion Methodist Church, heterosexuals do not have a competitive advantage over homosexuals in salvation so there is the need for Christians to encourage and help homosexuals to convert and accept Jesus Christ as their savior.



“The Methodist Church Ghana is strongly against lesbianism, gayism and transgender but we should not undermine them because God can easily save and make them partakers of his Kingdom”, He said.

The methodist church elder believe by taking Jesus Christ as their personal savior the lives of the homosexual will transform and they will stop the devilish acts.

Reverend Minister Elder Samuel Twumasi Ankrah speaking in an interview with Sunyani based Sky FM called for the people to pray for such people as it only the mercy of God which can transform them.

“As part of the church’s responsibility to its congregants, the Methodist Church Ghana has rolled out peculiar teachings on sex education and sexual reproductive health issues at all levels according to their age bracket. In fact the church has set aside the Children’s week to educate them on sex education”.

“This is a move adopted to help the younger generation to know their sexual reproductive rights to enable them to resist and expose people who might abuse the sexual rights of these young ones“ He noted.