Yesterday, rapper AMG Medikal celebrated his birthday and as such many of his celebrity friends took to social media to show him some love.

One other person that wished him a happy birthday was Deborah Vannesa aka Sister Deborah who happen to be the ex-girlfriend of the rapper.

She took to her social media handle and shared a picture of them together with the caption: “Happy Birthday my sweet ex”

Shortly after Derby posted the picture to wish her ‘Sweet Ex’ a happy birthday, Fella Makafui, wife of Medikal reacted to the message sharing a picture of herself and Medikal with their wedding ring to spite Sister Deborah.

In a new development, Sister Derby has released a diss song for Fella Makafui to fire back at her.

The song titled ‘Sweet Ex’ warns Fella Makafui not to be beating Medikal because of her birthday wish gone bad because she, Sister Derby does not want Medikal for anything.

CHECK OUT THE SONG BELOW:

To make things worse, Sister Derby threw a Producer challenge on the acapella with the winner bagging a Ghc1000 tomorrow.

Sister Derby can’t just leave this ‘innocent’ couple alone to enjoy peace? smh.