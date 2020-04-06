type here...
Home Entertainment Don’t go & beat Medikal up because of me - Sister...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Don’t go & beat Medikal up because of me – Sister Derby fires back at Fella Makafui

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Dont-go-&-beat-Medikal-up-because-of-me----Sister-Derby-fires-back-at-Fella-Makafui
Dont-go-&-beat-Medikal-up-because-of-me----Sister-Derby-fires-back-at-Fella-Makafui
- Advertisement -

Yesterday, rapper AMG Medikal celebrated his birthday and as such many of his celebrity friends took to social media to show him some love.

One other person that wished him a happy birthday was Deborah Vannesa aka Sister Deborah who happen to be the ex-girlfriend of the rapper.

READ ALSO: He is legally mine – Fella Makafui tells Sister Deborah after wishing Medikal a happy birthday

She took to her social media handle and shared a picture of them together with the caption: “Happy Birthday my sweet ex”

Shortly after Derby posted the picture to wish her ‘Sweet Ex’ a happy birthday, Fella Makafui, wife of Medikal reacted to the message sharing a picture of herself and Medikal with their wedding ring to spite Sister Deborah.

In a new development, Sister Derby has released a diss song for Fella Makafui to fire back at her.

The song titled ‘Sweet Ex’ warns Fella Makafui not to be beating Medikal because of her birthday wish gone bad because she, Sister Derby does not want Medikal for anything.

READ ALSO: Happy Birthday my sweet ex-Sister Deborah to Medikal

CHECK OUT THE SONG BELOW:

View this post on Instagram

hits back at Fella Makafui

A post shared by GhPage.Com™? (@ghpagenews) on

To make things worse, Sister Derby threw a Producer challenge on the acapella with the winner bagging a Ghc1000 tomorrow.

Sister Derby can’t just leave this ‘innocent’ couple alone to enjoy peace? smh.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as symptoms worsen

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Hon Aponkye shares Koko to people of Adukrom Nima amid lockdown (Video)

Mr. Tabernacle -
Disappointed Assembly Man of Adukrom Nima Ibrahim Issah Ampim aka Hon Aponkye is back again in the news headline, but this time...
Read more
Entertainment

Luxurious lifestyle of alleged Sakawa kingpin Stingo, Shatta Berry’s father

RASHAD -
One of the youngest stars making names for themselves in the entertainment circles in recent times is Shatta Berry, the TV Talent...
Read more
Entertainment

Obinim finally replies Prophet Amoako Attah over death prophecy

Mr. Tabernacle -
The founder and leader of Freedom Chapel International, Francis Amoako-Attah popularly known as ‘Senior Prophet’ days ago predicted doom for his colleague...
Read more
Entertainment

Asem throws shots at Sarkodie in a new freestyle

Qwame Benedict -
Rapper and former Lynx entertainment signee ASEM who musical career took a nose-dive after leaving Richie Mensah's Lynx and relocating to the...
Read more
Entertainment

Reverend Obofour is my god – Auntie B

Mr. Tabernacle -
Auntie B, one of Ghana's bigger figure on the TV screens of "Efiewura" fame has described the founder and leader of Anointed...
Read more
Entertainment

Funke ‘Jenifa’ Akindele and husband arrested for defying President’s lockdown

Qwame Benedict -
Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele known as 'Jenifa' from the popular Nigerian series 'Jenifa's diaries' together with her husband are currently behind...
Read more

TODAY

Monday, April 6, 2020
Accra
few clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
70 %
6.2kmh
20 %
Mon
29 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

He is legally mine – Fella Makafui tells Sister Deborah after wishing Medikal a happy birthday

Qwame Benedict -
Yesterday, rapper AMG Medikal celebrated his birthday and as such many of his celebrity friends took to social media to show him...
Read more
Entertainment

Luxurious lifestyle of alleged Sakawa kingpin Stingo, Shatta Berry’s father

RASHAD -
One of the youngest stars making names for themselves in the entertainment circles in recent times is Shatta Berry, the TV Talent...
Read more
News

Ghanaian invents solar-powered hand-washing sink to help fight COVID-19

Lizbeth Brown -
A young Ghanaian man has invented a solar-powered hand-washing sink using a metallic barrel to help curb the spread of Coronavirus.
Read more
Entertainment

Princess Shyngle loses pregnancy as husband is in jail

Mr. Tabernacle -
Tapoli-shaped Ghana-based the Gambia award-winning actress Princess Christian Shyngle days ago opened up about her pregnancy and how she is finding it...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News