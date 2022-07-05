“Don’t take picture of me with android phone, only iPhone 13” – Bobrisky

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has issued a warning to his fans, followers, and the public about what device should be used to take a picture of her.

According to her, she insists that she is captured on no other phone than the iPhone 13.

Bobrisky states that her pedigree positions her way above Android phones, thus she would never prefer to be captured on such devices.

She also added that when people with Android phones take pictures of her, she looks like a caricature on their devices due to the poor quality of their cameras.

Therefore, Bobrisky believes that she always wants to look her best, even on the mobile phones of others, which is why she is warning everyone not to attempt to take a picture of her if it is not with an iPhone 13.

“Nobody should use any Android phone to snap me. Only iPhone 13. I need to stop looking like retired old ashewo inside some people’s phones,” she warned.