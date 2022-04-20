- Advertisement -

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, remains the preferred presidential choice going into the 2024 general elections, a recent survey by Global Info Analytics has shown.

While 53 percent of Respondents wanted John Mahama’s return, only 30 precent had an affinity for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should he even emerge as the NPP’s presidential candidate.

The previous report compiled by the Ghanaian polling company, in January 2022, showed 38 and 43 percent for Bawumia and Mahama respectively.

This comes after a similar poll by the Economist Intelligence Unit, EIU, also predicted victory for the NDC but suggested that the party would have to replace John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer.

This therefore means, there has been an eight percent drop in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Dr. Bawumia’s numbers, while that of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Mr. Mahama, has increased by ten percentage points.

In terms of the NPP primaries, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, stands tall among his contenders, although he was followed closely by Alan Kyeremanten.

On the other side of the divide, former President John Mahama is still extending his lead as the party’s choice of flag-bearer.