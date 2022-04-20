type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsDr Bawumia vs Mahama: Who stands a better chance in 2024 elections?...
News

Dr Bawumia vs Mahama: Who stands a better chance in 2024 elections? – Survey reveals

By Kweku Derrick
John Mahama and Dr Bawumia
John Mahama and Dr Bawumia
- Advertisement -

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, remains the preferred presidential choice going into the 2024 general elections, a recent survey by Global Info Analytics has shown.

While 53 percent of Respondents wanted John Mahama’s return, only 30 precent had an affinity for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should he even emerge as the NPP’s presidential candidate.

The previous report compiled by the Ghanaian polling company, in January 2022, showed 38 and 43 percent for Bawumia and Mahama respectively. 

This comes after a similar poll by the Economist Intelligence Unit, EIU, also predicted victory for the NDC but suggested that the party would have to replace John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer.

This therefore means, there has been an eight percent drop in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Dr. Bawumia’s numbers, while that of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Mr. Mahama, has increased by ten percentage points. 

In terms of the NPP primaries, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, stands tall among his contenders, although he was followed closely by Alan Kyeremanten.

On the other side of the divide, former President John Mahama is still extending his lead as the party’s choice of flag-bearer.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 20, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    4.8mph
    0 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News