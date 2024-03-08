They Want To Chop Us Before We Feature Them- Wendy Shay Exposes Male Musicians

- Advertisement -

Wendy Shay, aka “Ghana Wake Up” has disclosed how male celebrities want to have sexual intercourse with them, the female musicians before helping them.

The Shay Gang leader made this shocking disclosure whilst speaking with Berla Mundi on TV3’s special edition of International Women’s Day which Ghpage.com monitored.

Wendy Shay claims that female musicians are faced with numerous challenges when it comes to collaboration with male artists.

According to her, since the entertainment industry is male-dominated, sometimes, the female musicians need some of the male musicians before they can get a hit song, however, it becomes complicated to get some of these musicians as many request for sex in exchange for a feature.

Wendy Shay noted that these male musicians are always seen being featured by upcoming male musicians but when mainstream or established female musicians contact them for a feature, they want to have their way of them before.

“This is a male-dominated industry where women are mostly overlooked. There is this rejection on the path of women. We get a rejection from our male counterparts when we want to have a feature”, Wendy Shay said.

“You see them feature a normal male upcoming artiste but an established female artiste would like to have a feature from another male artiste and they want to be sexual so these are some of the things that women face and have to go through in the industry,” she added.