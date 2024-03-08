“Wano s3 saman trumu”- netizens drag Afia Schwar

- Advertisement -

Controversial media personality, Afia Schwar has faced a heavy backlash after a video of her firing social media users went viral.

Afia Schwar, who has always been speaking against the passing of the anti- LGBTQ was questioned by netizens if her son, James was gay.

This question did not augur well with the self-acclaimed comedienne, hence, made another video firing shots at social media users.

In the video, Afia Schwar angrily replied to netizens that if James is gay, then, their fathers are his gay partners.

Afia Schwar not only insulted netizens who asked that question but used inappropriate words about their family members which has caused a stir online.

Netizens do not understand why Afia Schwar who is currently in the United States of America is always seen online raining insults on people instead of using that as an opportunity to make money one said “So is this one so idle even in US, where time is money?”

Others also raised concern about the background of her recent videos asking “She’s always in the kitchen. Is she a house help ?”

Other netizens who lost their cool after watching the new video by the media personality fired back at her, as they also rained insults at her.

“Obaa ano ase saman trumu”, a netizen fired.

“Wano pakyaaaaa s3 mpotompoto”, another netizen fired back.