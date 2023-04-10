Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban who is a Ghanaian oil and gas entrepreneur, who is known as the founder of Rigworld has shown off his magnificent mansion located on an Island at Ada for the very first time.

The business tycoon officially unveiled the heavy mansion just yesterday as part of the Easter Sunday celebrations.

According to t blogger GH-Hyper who was invited to witness the official unveiling of the luxurious state-of-the-art mansion, the name of the new property is MK Mansion.

In a set of photos and videos that have since gone rife on social media, one can clearly see that the mansion is made up of different-storey buildings with the same design and very beautiful lighting system which makes it stands out at night.

A very big swimming pool is also inside the gigantic mansion to complete its exterior view.

Aside from being an astute businessman, Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban is also a philanthropist and has received an Honorary Doctorate from Commonwealth University and the London Graduate School.

In 2016, he was named the Rising Star at the Exclusive Men of The Year awards, which adds to the tall list of awards he has ever received.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the trending pictures…

