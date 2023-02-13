Popular Ghanaian entrepreneur Kofi Amoa-Abban has slammed renowned highlife artist Kojo Antwi for creating a GoFundMe account in memory of his late father.

In a tweet, the businessman lashed out at Kojo Antwi where he described him as a complete joke.

Kofi Abban also questioned ‘Mr Music Man’ if he has ever organized a free concert for his loyal fans.

He then advised Kojo Antwi to sell his properties to fund his father’s funeral.

He tweeted; “Kojo Antwi is a complete joke!!! You want £1,000,000 to bury your late dad, Have you ever done a free concert for your loyal fans in Ghana??/ Sell three of your properties in Accra to fund your dad’s funeral…”

Kojo Antwi’s father, Opanin Kwadwo Asiama Asubonten reportedly passed away in January at the age of 104.

Over the weekend, the family held a 40-day celebration in honor of the musician’s dad and after that GoFundMe account was created to solicit for funds.

This action has generated mixed reactions from social media users. Read some comments below;

Ko jo wrote; “I just want to believe that this isn’t true cos it’s ridiculous….. a whole Kojo Antwi”.

Junisar_designs added; “This matter de3 eiiii, 1 million pounds for just funeral eiiiii

Koku Abotsi stated; “He should first incorporate his foundation before asking for alms to execute its purpose. You don’t go round asking for funds for a nonexistent foundation”.

Man like Azizu commented; “This country everybody be fraud”.

Wolf of No Street said; “He should just openly tell the world he needs money not to use his dad’s death as an excuse”.

Qwesi Noble had this to say; “Like seriously to bury his father, maybe he was drunk”.

Official Kojo also added; “The money sef if you donate he go use chop women and chinchinga”.