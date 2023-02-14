- Advertisement -

A rep from highlife maestro Kojo Antwi‘s camp has come out to refute claims that the musician is raising money for his father’s funeral.

The legendary musician got the attention of netizens after he launched a fundraiser on gofundme with the aim of raising a whopping amount of £1,000,000,000.

Following this, netizens jumped on him to roast him for seeking this amount of money from fans to help bury his late father who passed on to eternity in early January 2023.

This even led businessman Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban to also take to his social media handle to attack him and ask him to sell off three of his properties to be able to raise funds for the burial of his late father.

A rep from the musician’s camp who granted an interview has explained that the money is not intended to fund the funeral of the musician’s father but rather the move is to set up The Maestro’s Love and Care Foundation which will provide scholarships to needy children and support for the visually impaired in society.

According to the rep, the decision to start the fundraiser was a result of people calling Kojo Antwi expressing their willingness to donate towards the funeral of his dad.

He said: “Kojo Antwi, therefore, decided to open a GoFundMe account to make the process organised and smooth so he could also use the opportunity to lend a hand to the underprivileged in memory of his late father”.

