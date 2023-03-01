Popular comic actor Ras Nene aka Dr Likee has finally laid his 3-months-old daughter to rest.

On Tuesday, February 20, 2023—the last day of that month—a baby girl tragically passed unexpectedly.

The star buries the child with some of his family members and movie industry associates.

At the cemetery, they were all soberly watching the infant leave.

