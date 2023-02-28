Ras Nene aka Dr Likee, Akabenezer is not a happy man at the moment. He lost his 3-month-old baby in a tragic incident today.

The famous Kumawood Actor is not in the best of space. A video of Dr Likee looking very sad and emotional following his 3-months old baby’s death surfaces.

In the video, the YouTube skit maker clad in a red T-shirt couldn’t hold his emotions as he was seen crying bitterly within.

Ras Nene as seen in the video was surrounded by some of his Kumawood brothers who came to commiserate with him.